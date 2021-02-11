Hawaii to start processing delayed extended unemployment benefits program for thousands of jobless residents

Hawaii will start rolling out the delayed extension of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program for extended jobless benefits next week.

State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations officials announced today that they have completed system updates to handle the task.

The federal program was approved in late December but Hawaii labor officials said technical problems with the department’s computer system had delayed the start of the program for tens of thousands of Hawaii’s unemployed residents.

The “PEUC 2” will provide 11 weeks of additional unemployment benefits, which includes an additional $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation weekly benefit, for those who have exhausted their previous PEUC benefits, which provided 13 weeks of benefits.

The PEUC program was extended by the federal Continued Assistance Act and will provide unemployment benefits for the week ending Jan. 2 through March 13. There is a phaseout period between March 14 and April 10, which allows claimants who have a remaining PEUC 2 balance to collect PEUC benefits through April 10.

“We’re pleased to have fully restored the PEUC program that so many workers in our state are depending on. These are vital programs that have helped Hawaii residents to provide for their families as we continue to navigate COVID-19,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio in a news release. “While this is a huge step forward, we know there’s still more work to do to ensure everyone receives the benefits they are entitled to.”

The news release did not say when recipients would begin receiving their additional funds.

The DLIR will begin processing about 68,000 potential claims beginning early next week. Officials said the department plans to run batches of about 5,000 to 10,000 claims on a nightly basis.

According to the DLIR website, claimants do not need to apply for PEUC 2. The Unemployment Insurance Division will mail a revised “Monetary Determination” letter that will include PEUC 2 benefits for those eligible. It may take up to two weeks for claimants to receive their revised “Monetary Determination” letter.

———

For more information and FAQs, visit: https://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/main/cares-act-extension-update-2-11-21.