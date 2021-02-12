Deadline to renew driver’s licenses, state IDs, extended to mid-April

Got a driver’s license that already expired some time ago or is due to expire soon?

You’re in luck.

Honolulu city officials today announced an extension of the deadline to renew driver’s licenses, state identification cards and learner’s permits to mid-April.

The deadline to renew these credentials — some of which expired as far back as March 16 of last year — will now be pushed back to April 13 of this year. That means that all credentials with expiration dates within that timeframe will remain valid through April 13.

Officials said the extension should bring immediate relief to an estimated 30,000 Oahu residents with expired or soon-to-expire driver’s licenses, state IDs, and permits.

The extension is in accordance with Gov. David Ige’s 18th emergency proclamation, officials said.

“The extension gives us a much-needed opportunity to continue to address the backlog created by COVID-19 shutdowns and social distancing requirements, as well as alleviates the pressure and anxiety for those who have been unable to get their driver licenses, state IDs or permits renewed due to these unforeseen circumstances,” said Nola Miyasaki, director designate of the city’s Department of Customer Services, in a news release.

To schedule appointments for renewing driver licenses, state IDs or permits, visit honolulu.gov/csd.