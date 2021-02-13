Snorkeler injured in rough seas at Leftovers on Oahu’s North Shore

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards rescued a snorkeler from gnarly ocean conditions at a spot called Leftovers on Oahu’s North Shore just before 5 p.m. today.

The 30-year old snorkeler suffered serious injuries and was having trouble breathing when a lifeguard ran up the hillside at Waimea Bay and jumped into the ocean to secure the man, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Lifeguards on a personal watercraft then got to the snorkeler, pulled him onto their rescue craft and brought him to shore at Waimea Bay.

EMS and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded. EMS took over with advanced life support measures and transported him in serious condition to an emergency room.

Surf at the time was said to be 12 to 15 feet. EMS officials strongly urged extreme caution during high-surf advisories. Another northwest swell was expected to bring more large surf Sunday.