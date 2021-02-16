2 Louisiana residents accused of bribing Honolulu airport screener with $3,000 to bypass quarantine

The state Department of the Attorney General charged two Louisiana residents with bribing airport screeners in an attempt to bypass Hawaii’s mandatory Safe Travels rules after arriving Friday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Officials said Johntrell White, 29, of Simmesport, La., and Nadia Bailey, 28, of Baton Rouge, arrived without valid COVID-19 exemptions or pre-tests. White allegedly offered an airport screener $2,000 to let him pass through without having to quarantine, with Bailey allegedly throwing in an additional $1,000 to let them both through.

The screener alerted deputy sheriffs, who arrested the two for bribery, according to a news release. After White and Bailey were booked and released, they immediately flew back to the mainland. The attorney general’s is continuing to investigate.

Also Friday, special agents from the attorney general’s Investigations Division arrested Anthony Johnson, 44, of River Rouge, Mich., for violating quarantine rules. Agents were alerted by a Waikiki hotel that Johnson did not show up at his designated place of quarantine and, in fact, had checked into another hotel to circumvent the quarantine rules, the release said. Johnson was tracked to the Kailua-Lanikai boat ramp and was arrested just before he’d planned to go swimming. His bail was set at $2,000.

On Maui, Oahu resident Daniel Gildenbrand, 24, was arrested Sunday for a quarantine violation after arriving on the island without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test or approved lodging to complete the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine. He was released Tuesday and flew back to Oahu.