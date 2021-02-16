Deadly winter weather delays COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Hawaii

Efforts to further curtail the spread of the virus in Hawaii hit a snag this week, as state health officials reported that a record-breaking winter storm on the mainland that left millions without power and resulted in at least 20 deaths had delayed some shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to the islands.

The Department of Health said 10 trays containing 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived today as scheduled but delivery of 14,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine did not make it.

Like all other states, Hawaii is dependent on weekly vaccine shipments from the federal government and was expecting delivery of 42,800 doses this week plus 4,400 doses to be delivered directly to CVS Health/Longs Drugs, officials said. It’s unclear how the bad weather may impact additional shipments later this week.

The DOH releases its official weekly report of vaccinations on Wednesdays, but today’s preliminary tally showed 261,950 doses had been administered across the islands.

Uncertainty about vaccine delivery is affecting some vaccination clinics and some appointments may be rescheduled, officials said.

Hawai‘i Pacific Health, which is operating a mass vaccination center at Pier 2, said no more appointments for initial doses will be scheduled until a vaccine supply is assured. The health care system had administered a total of nearly 55,000 vaccinations at all its Oahu sites as of Monday.

The Queen’s Health Systems says it had administered a total of 54,310 doses at its two mass vaccination clinics at the Blaisdell Concert Hall and The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl, and at sites in West Oahu, Molokai and Hawaii island, with 19,731 appointments scheduled. Information was not immediately available on whether those appointments would be put on hold.