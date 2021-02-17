Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 29 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 29 new infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 427 fatalities and 26,935 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 341 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 29 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

On Tuesday, health officials said the state had only 17 new virus infections, but later in the day clarified that the low number was due to a problem with the “electronic laboratory reporting.” They said they expect a “rebound effect” with higher daily case counts in the days to com

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll was about 489,000 today and the nationwide infection tally is over 27.8 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 17 on Oahu, nine on Maui, one on the Big Island, and two residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 21,650 on Oahu, 2,217 in Hawaii County, 1,960 on Maui, 179 on Kauai, 108 on Lanai and 26 on Molokai. There are also 795 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state. As a result of updated information, one out-of-state case was recategorized to Oahu, officials said today.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 810 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 40 today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,804 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 38 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday morning, with 14 in intensive care units and 9 on ventilators.

Oahu moved to the less-restrictive Tier 2 of Honolulu’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Oct. 22. To gauge whether Honolulu will move to a different tier, the city takes a “weekly assessment” of two key COVID-19 numbers each Wednesday. To move to Tier 3 from Tier 2, the 7-day average of new cases must be below 50 on two consecutive Wednesdays. Also, the 7-day average positivity rate must be below 2.5% on those two Wednesdays.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 33 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.2%, according to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.