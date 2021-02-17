comscore Police searching for suspect that shot cat with arrow at Koko Head District Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police searching for suspect that shot cat with arrow at Koko Head District Park

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in finding the person or persons at large responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow at Koko Head District Park.

Authorities on Saturday found and recovered the cat with the arrow injury from the Hawaii Kai park. CrimeStoppers has posted a photo of the injured cat, which appears to be hiding beneath a parked car.

The suspect or suspects are wanted for first-degree cruelty to animals.

Fortunately, veterinarians were able to remove the arrow, and the cat is expected to recover.

