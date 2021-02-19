Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths and 50 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 50 new infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 430 fatalities and 27,048 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

Health officials said the state had only 17 new virus infections on Tuesday and 29 on Wednesday, but noted that the low numbers were due to a problem with the “electronic laboratory reporting.” They said they expected a “rebound effect” with higher daily case counts in the days to come.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll was about 495,000 today and the nationwide infection tally is over 27.9 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 22 on Oahu, 22 on Maui, two on the Big Island, and four residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said. As a result of updated information, one case from Oahu was recategorized to Maui, and one case each from Oahu and Maui were removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday that 268,428 vaccines have been administered of the 315,900 received by the state. The figures represent a 23 percent increase in the number of shots administered, and a 2 percent increase in the number of vaccines received in the state compared with the previous week. Green said about 12 percent of the general population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of the administered vaccines, 201,553 were given to the general public and 17,444 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said. State officials release the verified updated vaccination numbers each Wednesday.

