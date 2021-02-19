Police arrest man for alleged attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping of girlfriend on Lanai

Maui County police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly strangling and holding a woman against her will in her Lanai residence.

The Maui Police Department said the incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. A 41-year-old female reported to police that she had been strangled by her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend, Alika Kaniho-Batoon, and held against her will at her home.

She was able to escape and run to the Lanai Police Station for help, and received treatment at Lanai Community Hospital for her injuries.

Police located Kaniho-Batoon, took him into custody, and arrested him for suspicion of one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, two counts of abuse strangulation, and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening. His bail was set at $71,000.

Kaniho-Batoon was charged and made his initial appearance in court today.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.