Visitors arrested on Oahu, Maui for coronavirus quarantine violations

Visitors to Hawaii continue to violate the state’s COVID-19 travel and quarantine rules, with the latest arrests including two people from California who reportedly attempted to check in to a Waikiki hotel on Tuesday without evidence of a negative coronavirus test or quarantine exemption.

Special agents from the state Department of the Attorney General’s Investigations Division arrested Fresno residents Miriam Rosas, 22, and Abel Rosas, 34, who were being held in lieu of $2,000 bail each.

Officials said that after the pair were told by hotel staff they were required to go into mandatory quarantine, they refused to check in and left. An alert for the two Rosas was sent out to Waikiki hotels and special agents were notified of the couple’s location after they checked into another hotel on the pretense of being Hawaii residents.

On Maui, Lindsay Jones, 32, of Rhode Island, was arrested Wednesday for violating travel quarantine rules after arriving on the island from Colorado.

Maui police said Jones did not have a negative pre-travel COVID test from an approved facility and was reported to have left her approved quarantine location. Jones posted $2,000 bail and voluntarily left Maui Thursday on a flight to San Francisco, police said.

Thousands of other visitors apparently managed to observe the rules of Hawaii’s Safe Travels program. The state reported 11,988 airline arrivals Thursday, including 7,337 vacationers.