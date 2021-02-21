Hawaii reports one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 68 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 68 new infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 431 fatalities and 27,174 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 344 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 30 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll was nearing 500,000 today and the nationwide infection tally is over 28 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 33 on Oahu, 28 on Maui, four on the Big Island, and three residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

As a result of updated information, one Oahu case was removed from the state’s official counts, officials said today.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 664 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by four today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,832 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

According to the state’s verified weekly Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary, 268,428 vaccines have been administered of the 315,900 received by the state as of Feb. 14. About 12.5% of the general population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 55% of those ages 75 and over also received one dose.

Of the administered vaccines, 249,390 were given to the general public and 19,038 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said. State officials release the verified updated vaccination numbers each Wednesday.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.