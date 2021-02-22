1,500 without power in downtown Honolulu and 7 other nearby neighborhoods

Hawaiian Electric Co. is responding to two power outages affecting 1,491 customers.

The outages, which affect downtown Honolulu, Iwilei, Kalihi, Kapalama, Liliha, Nuuanu, Palama and Punchbowl, occurred at about 9:16 p.m.

According to the company’s website, the outage is expected to be restored at 10:30 p.m.