1,500 without power in downtown Honolulu and 7 other nearby neighborhoods

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
Hawaiian Electric Co. is responding to two power outages affecting 1,491 customers.

The outages, which affect downtown Honolulu, Iwilei, Kalihi, Kapalama, Liliha, Nuuanu, Palama and Punchbowl, occurred at about 9:16 p.m.

According to the company’s website, the outage is expected to be restored at 10:30 p.m.

