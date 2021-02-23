Hawaii state Rep. Sharon Har arrested for suspicion of drunken driving

A state legislator was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving Monday night near Piikoi and South Beretania streets, after being seen driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

Rep. Sharon Har (D, Kapolei-Makakilo) was arrested at 10:20 p.m., and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, police said. She posted $500 bail and was released.

The Honolulu Police Department issued a statement that a 52-year-old woman, arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, was observed driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street prior to the arrest.

Her court appearance is set for April 20, HPD said.

Har did not return a phone call or text from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser regarding the arrest.

From a review of online state court records and judging from her bail amount, it appears this was Har’s first drunken driving charge.

House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a written statement: “This is an unfortunate incident. We are wishing Representative Har and her family the best right now.”

Har is an honorary member of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, according to her profile on the web site of Bays Lung Rose Voss, a law firm where she is an associate.

On her Hawaii State Legislature page, she wrote on Dec. 27, 2011 that she introduced the ignition interlock law after becoming the victim of a drunk driver in 2007.

She said she “was very pleased when it was finally implemented on Jan. 1, 2011. She wrote at that time that the devices have stopped drivers with a blood alcohol content of more than .02 from driving on more than 3,200 occasions.