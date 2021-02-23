comscore $12 minimum wage hike clears key Senate committees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
$12 minimum wage hike clears key Senate committees

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / FEB. 2 House Majority Leader Della Au Bellati said the House would look at the minimum wage bill, but declined to elaborate on its chances.

    House Majority Leader Della Au Bellati said the House would look at the minimum wage bill, but declined to elaborate on its chances.

Hawaii’s minimum wage has remained at $10.10 an hour since 2018, which equates to about $21,000 annually for full-time workers. Without the bump, inflation will continue to erode the value of the income. Read more

