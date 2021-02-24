Honolulu police to shut down COVID-19 enforcement hotline this weekend

On the eve of Oahu moving into Tier 3, the Honolulu Police Department announces the closure of its COVID-19 hotline at the end of this month.

The closure of the phone (768-2489) and email hotline is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday. Following that, the public is encouraged to call 911 to report any COVID-19-related violations.

The hotline, created in August, initially got 100 calls a day and 15 emails daily fr emergency order violations.

The number of calls and emails has decreased in recent weeks to an average of 10 calls and one or two emails daily.

HPD reports that it has received 32,471 phone calls and emails to the hotline. Of those, 10,000 were for emergency order violations. The remainder were for requests for general, non-law enforcement information.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, travel quarantine and testing and current emergency orders and rules, go to oneoahu.org.