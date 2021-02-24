Lihue man, 45, sentenced to 20 years for Kauai armed robbery

A 45-year-old Lihue man was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for armed robbery, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

Kauai Circuit Judge Kathleen Watanabe sentenced Tunu Afele today for a May 31 robbery in which he pointed a loaded gun at a man and demanded money, and also threatened the man’s girlfriend, the Kauai Prosecutor’s Office said today in a news release.

Afele was also sentenced to 10 years for first-degree theft and five years for two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

The sentences will run concurrently.

When police arrived at the scene of the robbery on May 31, Afele refused to surrender and threatened the officers.

After a period of time, Afele finally was arrested without incident.

Police later recovered a stolen firearm from his vehicle.

First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Winn prosecuted the case.

Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said: “I am grateful to the hardworking officers and detectives of the Kauai Police Department for their efforts in investigating and resolving this incredibly dangerous situation without any injuries.

“Their resourcefulness and dedication helps to keep our community safe.”