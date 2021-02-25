Hawaii Kai family in shock over son’s stabbing death
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 11:24 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY ROB TRANTHAM
Stabbing victim Parker John Trantham bodyboards at Makapuu on an unknown date.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A memorial was started at the intersection of Hawaii Kai Drive and Hahaione Street on Wednesday for Parker John Trantham, the stabbing victim killed there on Tuesday morning.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree