Hawaii Kai family in shock over son’s stabbing death

The father of a 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Hawaii Kai said he and his family are in shock over the death of his son.

“We’re still processing the whole thing,” Rob Trantham said during a phone interview Wednesday.

A makeshift memorial has been created at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive — the scene of the fatal stabbing — in remembrance of the victim identified by his father as Parker John Trantham.

An area resident dropped off lei at the memorial Wednesday morning where floral bouquets, blocks of surf wax and a spam musubi were placed as well as a stuffed white teddy bear with a note attached from Trantham’s father that said: “I Love You Forever Son.”

Honolulu police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, according to Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail.

Police responded to a call of two men involved in an altercation at or near the intersection sometime before 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found the victim later identified as Trantham lying on the ground after he was reportedly stabbed in the upper body. Emergency Medical Services personnel conducted life-saving treatment to no avail and Trantham was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than a dozen patrol and plainclothes officers searched in Hahaione Valley for a male suspect, also 23. Police arrested him at the 500 block of Kawaihae Street shortly before 12:50 p.m. on suspicion of murder.

Trantham’s father said his son and the suspect were good friends in their early adolescent years but had a falling out at some point and drifted apart.

Born and raised in Hawaii Kai, Trantham worked at a nursery in Waimanalo. His father said he loved the outdoors and was an avid bodyboarder who frequented Sandy Beach, Makapuu and a surf spot known as “Irma’s” in East Oahu. “He was just very athletic.”

Trantham also enjoyed fishing at the Makai Pier near Sea Life Park. He was outgoing with a good sense of humor and an infectious smile, his father added.

He also loved music — his favorite bands were Alice in Chains and Green Day.

A GoFundMe account has been created at 808ne.ws/parkerjtrantham in remembrance of Trantham and to assist his family with funeral expenses.