Coast Guard rescues 2 pilots from downed plane off Lanai; no major injuries reported

The Coast Guard rescued two pilots from a downed DA40 Diamond Star aircraft off Lanai today.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Barbers Point and a boat crew from Station Maui. The helicopter crew located and rescued the pair of pilots, the Coast Guard said in a tweet shortly after 8 p.m.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Matthew West said the plane, a was located 8 miles off Lanai, but added that he did not have a more specific location.

The Coast Guard received a report at 5:49 p.m. that the plane was experiencing trouble and was likely going to ditch in the water.

The Maui Fire Department and Molokai firefighters also responded with air and sea assets.

Once the Dolphin helicopter was on scene, the crew deployed a rescue swimmer to help hoist the pilots into the helicopter, which brought them to Oahu.

At about 8 p.m., the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the two pilots, both men, in serious condition to a hospital on Oahu.

No major injuries were reported at this time, the Coast Guard said.

The plane reportedly sank, but does not pose a threat to navigation, the Coast Guard.

