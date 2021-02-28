2 males use knife in Tantalus area robbery

Two unidentified males, who brandished a knife, assaulted two men in the Tantalus area Sunday morning and took their property.
The Honolulu Police Department reported the incident taking place around 4:30 a.m. and identified both victims as 25-year-old men.
The case is classified as a first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and first-degree unauthorized entry into motor vehicle.
HPD did not provide any other details about the incident, but said no arrests have been made.
