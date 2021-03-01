Grand jury indicts man in fatal Hawaii Kai stabbing

An Oahu grand jury on Friday returned an indictment against a 23-year-old man, charging him with second-degree murder in Tuesday’s stabbing death of another man in Hawaii Kai.

An arraignment for Jake Edwards is expected to be held at Circuit Court in the coming days on the murder charge in the death of Parker J. Trantham, also 23.

Edwards is currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

The penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison with the possibility of parole, if convicted.

The stabbing occurred at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive just before 10:10 a.m. Tuesday. Police said two men were yelling at each other before the stabbing.

According to court documents, one of the witnesses in the area allegedly heard Edwards yell: “You cannot handle your drugs. I’m gonna call my boys to beat you!”

Witnesses then allegedly saw Trantham stumble backwards and Edwards holding a 4-to-6-inch-long knife in his left hand.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said Trantham died of a stab wound to the chest.