Witnesses to assault of officer at Waimanalo convenience store asked to come forward

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for help in finding witnesses to an assault Monday on a police officer at a Waimanalo convenience store.

Police responded to a call from the Waimanalo 7-Eleven at 41-1540 Kalanianaole Highway at 10:28 p.m. regarding a 37-year-old man, who refused to leave the store.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the suspect allegedly physically assaulted the officer, police said.

Two witnesses assisted the officer in apprehending the man.

Police are asking the witnesses to come forward and speak to investigators regarding the incident.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.