Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths and 20 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 20 new infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 441 fatalities and 27,640 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 349 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 33 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today was more than 517,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 28.8 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include eight on Oahu, 11 on Maui and one on Kauai.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 21,991 on Oahu, 2,248 in Hawaii County, 2,240 on Maui, 183 on Kauai, 108 on Lanai and 27 on Molokai. There are also 843 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

As a result of updated information, health officials removed three infection cases — two from Maui and one from Oahu — from the counts today.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 640 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by seven today.

By island, Oahu has 358 active cases, Maui has 252, the Big Island has 33, and Kauai has four. Molokai and Lanai have no active cases.

Health officials counted 4,206 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 0.48% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,885 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Six hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,879 hospitalizations within the state, 1,622 have been on Oahu, 132 on Maui, 101 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 31 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday morning, with six in intensive care units and three on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan Thursday after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Tier 3 also allows funeral services with up to 25 attendees, and group fitness classes indoors with up to 10 participants. Gym capacity can increase to 50%. Restaurants and spiritual services can operate at full capacity as long as the establishments maintain 6 feet of distancing.

To gauge whether Honolulu will move to a different tier, the city takes a “weekly assessment” of two key COVID-19 numbers each Wednesday. To move from Tier 3 to the least-restrictive Tier 4, the 7-day average of new cases must be below 20 on two consecutive Wednesdays. Also, the 7-day average positivity rate must be below 1% on those two Wednesdays. The earliest that Oahu could move into Tier 1 would be late March since it needs to stay in each tier for at least four weeks.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.