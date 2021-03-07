Surfer dies after being found unresponsive at Laniakea Beach

A surfer, who was found unresponsive off Laniakea Beach this morning, has died.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at 7:30 a.m.

EMS officials said they provided advanced life-saving support to the man, who was possibly in his 50s.

The man was transported to an emergency room in critical condition, but later died.

Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for Honolulu EMS, said the incident occurred at a location where lifeguards are not on duty until 9 a.m.

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a law at the end of 2019 that will extend lifeguard hours at some beaches from sunup to sundown beginning July 1.

Currently, Honolulu Ocean Safety oversees 200 miles of coastline up to a mile offshore at more than 70 beach parks. Current lifeguard hours at most beaches are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Former Honolulu City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine, who pushed the extended hours legislation, previously noted that drowning is the No. 1 cause of death among visitors and the fifth-leading cause of death for kamaaina, and that nearly 20% of ocean emergencies occur outside of the current lifeguard hours of 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We’ve been seeking extended hours for a number of years,” Enright said. “The hours expanded hours haven’t been determined yet. It won’t be islandwide, or every beach at first, but it will help.”

Honolulu Star-Advertiser reporter Nina Wu contributed to this story.