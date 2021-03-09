Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Wahiawa

Honolulu police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred in Wahiawa shortly after midnight today.

Police said a vehicle operated by a 66-year-old Wahiawa woman was traveling eastbound on California Avenue prior to Kuahiwi Avenue when it struck a male pedestrian at about 12:30 a.m. The pedestrian was standing in the middle of the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk at the time.

Police noted there was a heavy downpour at the time of the crash. The driver remained at the scene and immediately called 911.

The pedestrian was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died. His exact age was not immediately available.

Police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not involved.

This is the 11th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 10 at the same time last year.