Recipe: Pork plate is an alternative to corned beef

A whiskey-based sauce over pork cutlets is a perfect meal to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day next week, as an alternative to the usual corned beef, especially if you tap an Irish bottle.

“Water of life,” better known as whiskey, is believed to have been first distilled in Ireland. It is certainly very much a part of the Irish culture.

The balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts take only two minutes to make in the microwave, for another holiday alternative, this time to the traditional boiled cabbage.

WHISKEY MUSTARD-CRUSTED PORK

3/4 pound pork tenderloin

2 teaspoons canola oil

1/2 cup whiskey

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 slices whole grain baguette

Remove visible fat from tenderloin and cut into 1-inch thick slices. Flatten slices with a meat bat or the bottom of a heavy skillet to about 1/4 to 1/2-inch thick.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium- high. Add pork and brown 2 minutes, then turn each piece; brown 2 more minutes.

Remove meat to a plate and add whiskey to the skillet.

Bring to a boil, add water, sugar and mustard. Raise heat and cook, stirring, to make a smooth sauce, about 3 minutes. The sauce will thicken. Cook a little longer, if needed.

Return pork to skillet and warm in sauce for a minute. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees.

Serve pork with sauce spooned on top, with Brussels sprouts (next recipe) on the side. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 534 calories, 9.9 g fat, 1.8 g saturated fat, 5.0 g monounsaturated fat, 108 mg cholesterol, 40.9 g protein, 36.3 g carbohydrate, 2.3 fiber, 445 mg sodium.

BALSAMIC-GLAZED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

2 cups Brussels sprouts, cut in half

2 teaspoons canola oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Place Brussels sprouts in a microwave- safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes.

Combine oil and vinegar in a small bowl and add to hot sprouts. Toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 85 calories, 4.8 g fat, 0.4 g saturated fat, 2.9 g monounsaturated fat, no cholesterol, 3.0 g protein, 9.2 g carbohydrates, 3.3 fiber, 24 mg sodium.