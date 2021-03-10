Driver in 2019 Kakaako crash that killed 3 and injured 4 others pleads guilty; will get 30-year sentence under plea deal

The driver of a pickup truck, who killed three pedestrians and injured four others in 2019 in Kakaako while trying to elude police, entered today into a plea deal, and under that deal will receive a 30-year prison sentence.

Alins Sumang entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and four counts of second-degree assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 17.

Under the agreement, Sumang will serve concurrently three 20-year sentences for the manslaughter convictions. The four five-year concurrent sentences for the assaults will be served consecutively to the manslaughter sentences, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release today.

He was also sentenced to an additional five years for violating the terms of his probation in a 2016 terroristic threatening case, which will also be served consecutively.

Sumang was speeding on Ala Moana Boulevard, heading Ewa, when he lost control of the truck and struck six pedestrians standing at a pedestrian traffic island, killing three.

He then hit another pickup truck stopped at a red light and seriously injured the driver.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said: Due to the egregious nature of Sumang’s crimes that took the lives of three innocent people and injured four more, we did not believe that a 20-year sentence for manslaughter was sufficient.

“For that reason, we insisted that Sumang’s prison terms run consecutively. While we cannot replace the lives of the victims, we can at the very least assure that the public is protected from this dangerous man.

“This 30-year sentence provides that assurance.”

Prosecutors consulted surviving victims and the families of those killed before entering into the plea agreement.

Felony Prosecution Division Chief Scott Bell handled the case.