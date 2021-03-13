comscore Body found off Hana beach matches description of missing visitor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Body found off Hana beach matches description of missing visitor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

The Maui Fire Department recovered at about 4 p.m. today the body of a man about a quarter mile off Hamoa Beach outside Hana, Maui.

MFD ‘s Air 1 with rescue personnel aboard found and recovered the body, which matches the description of a 45-year-old visitor who was swimming in the area and was reported missing Thursday.

A positive identification is pending, the fire department said in a news release.

The search by MFD, Maui Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard has been terminated.

