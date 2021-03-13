comscore Power outage scheduled for Hanalei on Saturday morning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Power outage scheduled for Hanalei on Saturday morning

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 am

There will be a scheduled outage in Hanalei Saturday starting at 9 a.m. so crews can complete repair work, the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative said.

Those affected will include members from Ching Young Village to Waikoko and will include those on Weke Road.

The outage will allow crews to do repair work related to a Thursday outage and is scheduled to last two hours, but weather and other conditions could extend it, KIUC said.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
New hosts announced for ‘The Bachelorette’ to replace Chris Harrison
Looking Back

Scroll Up