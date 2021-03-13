Power outage scheduled for Hanalei on Saturday morning

There will be a scheduled outage in Hanalei Saturday starting at 9 a.m. so crews can complete repair work, the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative said.
Those affected will include members from Ching Young Village to Waikoko and will include those on Weke Road.
The outage will allow crews to do repair work related to a Thursday outage and is scheduled to last two hours, but weather and other conditions could extend it, KIUC said.
