Flash flood watch for all Hawaiian islands extended through this afternoon

A week of heavy rain storms throughout the state has saturated the ground in many areas and raised stream levels, increasing the chances of more flooding today, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu extended the week-long flash flood watch through this afternoon for all Hawaiian islands.

Forecasters said “an upper level disturbance over the region and saturated ground conditions will maintain the potential for flash flooding through this afternoon.”

They said significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages, and they warned of possible road closures and landslide.

The weakening cold front remains a threat before a slow drying trend begins and the tradewinds return Tuesday, gradually increasing through the end of the week.

Moderate to breezy trade winds are forecast for Niihau and Kauai today as tradewinds decrease over Oahu and the eastern islands through Monday.

Tradewinds will slowly strengthen from Tuesday through Friday becoming breezy by the end of the week, forecasters said this morning.

The weather service has also issued:

>> A winter weather advisory for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa above 11,000 feet until 6 p.m. today. Additional snow of up to 2 inches and wind gusts as high as 65 mph are expected.

>> A high surf advisory through Monday for north and east shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the Big Island, and for north, east and west shores of Maui. Surf of 12 to 18 feet is expected along the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island; waves of 9 to 14 feet are predicted for east shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai and the Big Island; and 9 to 12 feet waves are expected along Maui’s west shores.

Forecasters also warned that the swell “may produce surges within north-facing harbors, including Hilo Harbor and Kahului Harbor, along with breaking waves near harbor entrances. Mariners should exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or launching vessels.”

