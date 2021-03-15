Hawaii sees 46 new coronavirus infections as statewide tally climbs to 28,305

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 46 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 28,305 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 451.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 359 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 35 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today was more than 535,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 29.5 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 22 on Oahu, 15 on Maui, seven on Hawaii island, and two Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 22,313 on Oahu, 2,458 on Maui, 2,335 in Hawaii County, 186 on Kauai, 108 on Lanai and 28 on Molokai. There are also 877 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 693 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 18 today.

By island, Oahu has 357 active cases, Maui has 242, the Big Island has 90, Kauai has three, and Molokai has one. Lanai has no active cases.

Health officials counted 5,603 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a .08%% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,932 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations — two on the Big Island and one on Maui — reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,924 hospitalizations within the state, 1,652 have been on Oahu, 153 on Maui, 105 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 31 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with five in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said today that 475,661 vaccines have been administered of the 650,380 received by the state. About 20% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose so far, 50% are age 59 or younger, while the other half are age 60 or older.

Of the administered vaccines, 451,185 were given to the general public and 24,476 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.