Maui police looking for California man last seen 3 years ago

The Maui Police Department is looking for a California man who was last seen three years ago after flying to Hawaii.
Jacob Niles, 28, was last seen by his family in California,”when he flew to Kauai and then, presumably, to Maui,” MPD said in a news release today. Niles is presumably homeless.
MPD described Niles as Caucasian with auburn hair and hazel eyes. He is 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Niles’ whereabouts can call MPD at (808)244-6400. If in an emergency, MPD said to dial 9-1-1 and refer to MPD report #21-009133.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.