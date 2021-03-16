Maui police looking for California man last seen 3 years ago

The Maui Police Department is looking for a California man who was last seen three years ago after flying to Hawaii.

Jacob Niles, 28, was last seen by his family in California,”when he flew to Kauai and then, presumably, to Maui,” MPD said in a news release today. Niles is presumably homeless.

MPD described Niles as Caucasian with auburn hair and hazel eyes. He is 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Niles’ whereabouts can call MPD at (808)244-6400. If in an emergency, MPD said to dial 9-1-1 and refer to MPD report #21-009133.