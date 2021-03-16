Outage briefly affects Hawaiian Telcom TV channels

A brief outage Monday night may have affected Hawaiian Telcom TV customers on Oahu.

From about 9 p.m. to midnight, a “handful” of channels may have been unavailable to the company’s 40,000 TV customers, a company spokeswoman said.

Hawaiian Telcom, which provides TV, high-speed internet and phone services, announced at midnight via Twitter that all the channels were restored.

Hawaiian Telcom had an islandwide outage on March 3, affecting television services for about 40,000 customers on Oahu. Service was restored by the following morning.