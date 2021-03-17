HPD reports 2 Honolulu robberies involving men targeting women

The Honolulu Police Department reported two Tuesday robberies in Honolulu — both involving males targeting women.

Around 11:30 p.m. in the Manoa area, two unidentified males held a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint and demanded money from her. She was “struck several times and suffered minor injuries,” HPD reported, and the suspects took her purse and money before fleeing in a “dark-colored vehicle.”

Police have not made an arrest, but have classified the case as a first-degree robbery.

Earlier, at around 3:30 p.m. in the Kapahulu area, a 31-year-old man “used physical force in the commission of a theft” in a second-degree robbery involving a 47-year-old woman. He was arrested about an hour later, and his case includes third-degree promoting a dangerous drug as an additional offense.