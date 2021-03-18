Hawaiian Electric installations to disrupt traffic on H-1 freeway in Pearl City

Traffic on H-1 freeway near the Sears Distribution Center and Waiau Power Plant in Pearl City will be disrupted late Saturday and Sunday morning as Hawaiian Electric Co. installs two utility poles.
The utility said the closure will last from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, and is urging drivers to use other routes.
Two westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will also be closed to “accommodate use of a crane.”
Crews will be transferring power lines that cross the freeway to the new poles.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.