Hawaiian Electric installations to disrupt traffic on H-1 freeway in Pearl City | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Electric installations to disrupt traffic on H-1 freeway in Pearl City

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • March 18, 2021
  • Updated 12:26 am

Traffic on H-1 freeway near the Sears Distribution Center and Waiau Power Plant in Pearl City will be disrupted late Saturday and Sunday morning as Hawaiian Electric Co. installs two utility poles.

The utility said the closure will last from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, and is urging drivers to use other routes.

Two westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will also be closed to “accommodate use of a crane.”

Crews will be transferring power lines that cross the freeway to the new poles.

