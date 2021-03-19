Police searching for man, 24, who allegedly stole car in Mapunapuna

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation that occurred in Mapunapuna Thursday.
Police said a man brandished a handgun and took a silver Chevrolet from a 24-year-old man on Ahua Street at about 11:45 a.m.
There were no injuries reported.
The suspect is described to be in his early 20s with a heavy build. He was wearing a black face covering at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
