Single access lane for public to open on Kuhio Highway Saturday

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will open a single access lane to the public on Kuhio Highway at Kauai’s north shore beginning Saturday.

Alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks will take place on the access lane at Hanalei Hil as contractors continue slope stabilization work. The transportation department noted motorists will also be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

Heavy trucks will not be allowed at this time due to concerns with the loads in the affected area. A detour for heavy trucks (e.g., those with payloads exceeding ¾ ton such as Ford Super Duty F-350, Ram 3500, Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and GMC Sierra 3500 or larger) has been created via Ka Haku Road, Lei O Papa Road and Hanalei Plantation Road.

Last week’s flash flooding and heavy rains resulted in a landslide on March 11 that covered a section of the highway at mile marker 1, cutting off access to and from Kauai’s north shore.

The schedule for public access will be:

>> Saturday, March 20 through Friday, March 26

>> Morning access: 5:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

>> Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. except Wednesdays when access will be from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. to align with the Hanalei School pickup schedule.

>> Evening access: 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Public access will also be available March 27 and March 28 from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. as there will be no construction work at the site.

Beginning March 29, contractors will work six days a week on slope stabilization. The transportation department said public access will continue on the morning, afternoon, and evening schedule. Access on Sundays will be from 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Construction at Hanalei Hill is expected to take three to four months to complete.