Intersection of Kalakaua and Kapiolani reopens after police investigation

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:59 pm
  All lanes of Kalakaua Avenue are closed at Kapiolani Boulevard in Waikiki.

    COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

    All lanes of Kalakaua Avenue are closed at Kapiolani Boulevard in Waikiki.

Honolulu police have reopened the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard following an investigation.

Motorists were advised to expect delays in the area and use alternative routes in and out of Waikiki.

