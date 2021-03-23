Recipe: Banana in a brownie makes kingly combo

There are brownies, and then there is the king of brownies. I’m talking about brownies with bananas and peanut butter that would get Elvis Presley’s blessings.

In “Flavor for All: Everyday Recipes and Creative Pairings,” James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst label one recipe “The King.” Like the famed Elvis sandwich, the brownies call for bananas and peanut butter, which act as both moistening and flavoring agents.

The brownies are not chewy, but super soft, rich but not greasy. Although the banana and peanut butter flavors are unmistakable, they don’t smack you in your face.

They are the kind of brownies you can go bananas or nuts over. And who knows? The king of rock ‘n’ roll might have, too, if he knew about them.

‘THE KING’ OF BROWNIES

Adapted from “Flavor for All: Everyday Recipes and Creative Pairings” by James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020)

2 ripe bananas

1 large egg

1 cup packed light brown sugar, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-9-inch baking pan.

Combine banana, egg, 1/2 cup brown sugar and vanilla in a bowl; beat until smooth.

Combine remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar and butter in small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until sugar melts. Remove from heat and add chocolate chips; stir until smooth.

Add chocolate mixture to banana mixture. Add flour and cocoa; stir to combine.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Drop spoonfuls of peanut butter over top of batter, then drag a butter knife through them to create swirls.

Bake 25 minutes, until edges are set and a toothpick inserted into center comes out slightly moist. Let cool completely in pan set on a rack, then cut into squares. Makes 16 brownies.