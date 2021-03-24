Kaiser Permanente partners with Consolidated Theatres to open vaccination site in Kapolei

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has partnered with Consolidated Theatres to open a mass vaccination site at the Kapolei theater location.

Individuals who are part of Phase 1C, which includes seniors who are 65 years and older and frontline essential workers, will be eligible to COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting March 30.

Members and non-members of Kaiser Permanente are eligible for appointments, which can be made at www.kp.org/covidvaccine. Kaiser members with questions can call the public vaccine hotline at 1-855-550-0951 (TTY 711).

The health care provider said it will be able to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day at the theater, located at 890 Kamokila Blvd.

“We are committed to improving the health of the communities we serve and we’re very fortunate to partner with Consolidated Theatres, a 100-year-old Hawaii institution,” said Greg Christian, president, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Health Plan and Hospitals, in a statement. “This mass vaccination site is just up the street from our soon to be open new West Oahu Medical Office. Bringing all these enhanced services to the area makes it much easier and more convenient for West Oahu residents to be vaccinated and starting April 5th receive the care they need close to home.”

A new West Oahu Medical Office in Kapolei will open April 5. The 40,000 square-foot facility will be three times larger than the current facility and will offer urgent care with extended hours on nights, weekends and holidays; women’s health services; primary care for families; mental health services; imaging; and a full-service pharmacy.

Kaiser has given more than 58,000 doses of vaccine around the state, and operates several vaccination sites across Hawaii.

On Oahu, in addition to the Kapolei theater, those sites included its Honolulu, Waipio and Koolau medical offices; Moanalua Medical Center; and Nanaikeola Clinic.

On Maui, those sites are the Maui Lani Medical Office and Kihei Clinic. There are also vaccination events ate Wailuku Medical Office.

On Hawaii island, vaccinations sites include Hilo and Kona medical offices.

On Kauai, the Lihue Clinic will start providing vaccinations on March 31.