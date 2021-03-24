Marine injured in skydiving accident at Bellows

A Marine from Kaneohe Bay conducting skydiving training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows this morning hit and was caught in a tree and was treated and transported in critical condition to a trauma center, officials said.

A call for assistance came in at 9:43 a.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said. The Honolulu Fire Department also responded. The male service member’s rank and unit were not immediately clear.

The Marine, who was unconscious and caught in a tree about 5 to 10 feet above ground, was lowered down by others before EMS arrived. He was described as wearing tactical gear, including a helmet.