DOH to offer free COVID-19 testing at UH West Oahu

The state Health Department is teaming up with the University of Hawaii to offer 200 free COVID-19 rapid tests at UH West Oahu in Kapolei on Prince Kuhio Day this Friday.

The department will be administering the tests — free and open to residents and visitors of all ages with or without symptoms — from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, State Laboratories Division Director Edward Desmond said 280 people turned up for testing, and the department wants to give the public another opportunity to get tested.

“Testing is still an important component for controlling outbreaks and bringing an end to the pandemic,” said Desmond in a news release. “These layers of control and prevention work together to protect our community and reduce illness and the spread of disease.”

Those interested in being tested should bring a driver’s license or other government-issued I.D., wear a mask, and anticipate a minimum wait time of 30 minutes. After testing, rapid results are expected in about 15 minutes.

Free parking will be available on campus, with signs to direct traffic flow.

The results of these rapid tests are not valid for use in the Safe Travels Hawaii program.

Appointments can be requested via email by contacting kimberly.e.gushikuma@hawaii.gov or deborah.gier.cnst@doh.hawaii.gov. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

For more information on COVID-19 testing visit hawaiicovid19.com/health-information.