Hawaii opens vaccinations to those 60 and older on Monday

The Hawaii Department of Health has announced the state will offer COVID-19 vaccines beginning Monday to those ages 60 and older.

“We are closely monitoring current and projected vaccination numbers, appointment availability and most importantly the amount of vaccine availability and most importantly the amount of vaccine allocated to the people of Hawaii,” said State Health Director Elizabeth Char.

“Our analysis of these indicators tells us it is time to expand vaccine eligibility to more people.”

The state had remained in Phase 1A and 1B, and had begun opening up to those 65 and older and those with certain health conditions, as well as those essential workers in hotels, restaurants and bars.

Registration will open up soon for the 60 and over category and from health care providers statewide.

“The state has been working to get residents vaccinated quickly, and we continue to be ranked one of the top states by the CDC for administering vaccine doses per capita,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement today.