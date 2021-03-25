Honolulu police issue 93 citations, make 6 arrests for trespassing in just over a week at Haiku Stairs

Between March 14 and Tuesday, the Honolulu Police Department has issued 93 citations and six arrests for trespassing on state property in an operation focused on illegal hikers at Haiku Stairs, also known as Stairway to Heaven.

The operation was “in response to complaints from the community of numerous trespassers,” HPD said.

“While we want residents and visitors to enjoy Oahu’s natural beauty, we encourage them to do so in a safe and responsible manner on legally accessible and well-maintained trails,” HPD continued.