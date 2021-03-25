comscore Motor vehicle crash closes all but one lane of H-3 Kaneohe-bound | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motor vehicle crash closes all but one lane of H-3 Kaneohe-bound

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 am
A motor vehicle accident on the H-3 Kaneohe-bound has forced the closure of all but one lane by Hospital Rock this morning.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

