Busy day of rescues at Kahe Point

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards today rescued dozens of people throughout the day off Electric Beach at Kahe Point, where apparent calm conditions can hide treacherous currents.

Two women, ages 50 and 44, were snorkeling at the popular spot just after 10 a.m. when they pulled more than 250 yards from shore, according to Shayne Enright of Honolulu Emergency Services Department. An Ocean Safety lieutenant paddled out to them as they screamed for help, keeping the pair safe on his rescue board until other personnel responded on personal watercraft to bring the exhausted snorkelers to shore.

By 3 p.m., lifeguards had rescued more than 40 people there, Enright said.