No. 1 Hawaii sweeps No. 12 UC San Diego in Big West volleyball match

No. 1 Hawaii picked up where it left off on Friday in a 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 sweep in tonight’s Big West men’s volleyball rematch with No. 12 UC San Diego at SimpliFi Arena.

A night after finishing Friday’s home opener with a dominant fourth set, the Rainbow Warriors took control early in all three sets in the rematch and hit a collective .448 while improving to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in Big West play.

UH senior Rado Parapunov led the Warriors with 12 kills in 19 swings while hitting .526 with fellow senior Colton Cowell finished with 11 kills in 23 attempts. Chaz Galloway added nine kills and setter Jakob Thelle put down seven to go along with 38 assists in UH’s fourth win over UCSD this season.

Kyle McCauley led UCSD (1-7, 1-3) with 11 kills and the Tritons hit .212 as a team.

The Warriors continue their homestand with matches against Long Beach State on Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena.