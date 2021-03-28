Honolulu police open murder investigation after Aiea man, 45, shot to death at his home

Honolulu police have opened up a murder investigation into the shooting death of an Aiea man at his home Saturday night.

The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after he was found at his residence with gunshot wounds, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report.

Honolulu police officers investigating at the scene declined to comment today. Several officers were canvassing the neighborhood surrounding the Eke Place residence where the crime occurred.

HPD and the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office so far have declined to release the man’s identity.

HPD has not made any arrests in the case.

The crime, which has been classified as a second-degree murder, occurred around 9:45 p.m. in an established, multi-generational neighborhood, where street signs remind drivers to slow down because it’s a place where children play.

Witnesses said one, maybe two suspects were involved in the shooting.

Ray Andres, a neighbor who lives around the corner from the home, said he didn’t see the suspects. But he heard a barrage of gun fire about the time of the incident and then heard the victim’s wife calling for help.

“It sounded like a full clip. Then, the wife came out yelling,” Andres said. “Oh my God, the sound. You cannot take out of your head.”

Andres said police and other emergency responders came quickly, but it was too late.

“The ambulance went up and came back down. It was senseless,” he said. “I tried to help.”

Andres said the crime has shook the neighborhood, which is the kind of place where everybody knows each other.

”I don’t know what to feel right now,” he said. “I hope they catch ‘em quick. Everybody is worried for themselves in this place.”

Andres said he has known the victim for about five years and had waved to him just yesterday when he was out and about in the neighborhood.

“He was friendly and I always saw him with his kids,” he said. “He was cool as hell. He worked with at-risk kids.”