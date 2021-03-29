Zippy’s breakfast deal is on after AlohaSafe Alert app reaches goal

The goal has been reached —and thus, the Zippy’s breakfast deal is on this week.

Earlier, Zippy’s last week announced it would offer a 25% discount on breakfast bentos today through Friday if the AlohaSafe Alert app reached 450,000 downloads, up from about 400,000 at the launch of the campaign. The breakfast bentos are served all day.

The AlohaSafe Alert app — the state’s official COVID-19 exposure notification app — is intended to help curb the spread of coronavirus by alerting users if they have been exposed to the coronavirus using Bluetooth technology.

On Friday, Zippy’s actually surpassed its goal of 450,000 downloads.

“It’s gratifying to see so many people downloading the app,” said Paul Yokota, president of FCH Enterprises, the parent company of Zippy’s, in a news release. “You always hear that we need to work together to beat COVID-19 and partnering with AlohaSafe is one of the ways we do that. It feels good to know that Zippy’s — and our breakfast bentos — played a role in that.”

Zippy’s partnered with developers of the app, a public-private partnership with the state Health Department, aio Digital and Hawaii Executive Collaborative, to encourage customers to download it as part of the “All in for AlohaSafe” promotional campaign.

“With relaxed restrictions on Oahu and more opportunities for exposure to the virus, it’s now even more important than ever for Hawaii residents to download the app,” said Lynelle Marble of Hawaii Executive Collaborative in a statement. “AlohaSafe Alert is another effective tool during this transition period to prevent another surge in cases while we wait for everyone to get the vaccine. We greatly appreciate having Zippy’s, and its hundreds of thousands of customers, join together to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.”

According to Marble, the app is intended to supplement, not replace, contact tracing efforts, and the app does not capture any kind of personal data.

Devices with the app will automatically “ping” each other to measure the strength of a Bluetooth signal and the duration of the interaction. The notification will be triggered if phones were in proximity to one another in the past 14 days, at a distance of 6 feet or less for at least 15 minutes.

Once the Health Department confirms a person has become infected with COVID-19, the person with the app will be sent a verification code to anonymously notify others of possible exposure within 48 hours.

Research has shown that for every 1% increase in users of the exposure notification apps, the number of COVID-19 cases drops by about 1% to 2%, according to AlohaSafe Alert developers.

The app is also available in Tagalog, Ilocano, Samoan, Marshallese, Chuukese, and Korean.

AlohaSafe Alert is seeking more businesses to join in the “All in for AlohaSafe” campaign. Businesses interested in offering incentives should contact Marble at 295-6162. More information is available at alohasafealert.org.