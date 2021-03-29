comscore Reformed gang member fatally shot in Aiea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Reformed gang member fatally shot in Aiea

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People embraced Sunday at the home where Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga was killed the night before. HPD held a murder investigation Sunday at the home at 99-314 Eke Place.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM HPD held a murder investigation Sunday at the home at 99-314 Eke Place.

  • COURTESY HLTA / 2018 <strong>Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga: </strong> <em>He worked with the nonprofit agency Adult Friends for Youth </em>

The 45-year-old man who was killed late Saturday night in a shooting in an Aiea neighborhood was a former teenage gang member who had turned his life around and worked to ensure other high-risk youth didn’t make the same mistakes. Read more

