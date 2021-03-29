Reformed gang member fatally shot in Aiea
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:07 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
People embraced Sunday at the home where Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga was killed the night before. HPD held a murder investigation Sunday at the home at 99-314 Eke Place.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
HPD held a murder investigation Sunday at the home at 99-314 Eke Place.
COURTESY HLTA / 2018
Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga:
He worked with the nonprofit agency Adult Friends for Youth
