Swarms of small earthquakes detected at Mauna Loa summit

A swarm of more than 130 small earthquakes that began early Monday morning is continuing on the northwest flank of Mauna Loa today.

The earthquakes began at 2:30 a.m. Monday under the northwest side of the summit and 26 miles west-northwest of Volcano, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in an information statement.

The largest quake was a magnitude-2.7 earthquake, and most were less than magnitude-2, the HVO reported.

But HVO said that the clustering of shallow earthquakes does not mean an eruption is imminent.

HVO further says that it has recorded shallow earthquakes for decades across several eruptive cycles at Kilauea and Mauna Loa.

They may result from changes in the magma storage system or could also be normal readjusting of the volcano due to changing stresses.

There have been no significant changes to any other data that HVO monitors such as ground deformation, gas emissions and imagery.